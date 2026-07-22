Nepal, India Discuss Expanding Cross-Border Electricity Trade

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Nepal's Independent Power Producers' Association (IPPAN) on Tuesday met Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the hydropower sector and strengthening cross-border electricity trade.

According to an IPPAN press statement, the association's new executive committee, led by President Mohan Kumar Dangi, paid a courtesy visit to Srivastava at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The delegation welcomed the growing cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India. Most of Nepal's electricity exports to India currently come from private sector hydropower projects.

Focus on long-term power cooperation

During the meeting, Srivastava highlighted the significant potential for deeper India-Nepal collaboration in the hydropower sector, particularly following the long-term power trade agreement signed between the two countries in 2024, the statement said.

The discussions also focused on enhancing energy cooperation and facilitating greater electricity trade between the neighbouring countries.

Nepal aims to boost electricity exports

Under the 25-year agreement signed in January 2024, Nepal is expected to export 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India over the next decade.

At present, Nepal has authorisation to export around 1,000 MW of surplus electricity to India.