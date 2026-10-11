Nepal Floods 2026: Budhi Gandaki River Surge Sweeps Away 5–7 Houses In Gorkha, Evacuation Alert Issued | X - ShrutiDhore

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 11: A sudden surge in the water level of the Budhi Gandaki River has swept away several houses in Gorkha, Nepal, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuation orders for settlements along the river on Sunday morning.

Officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the surge in water levels, accompanied by mud and sludge, which has swept away several houses along its path. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)'s flood forecasting section issued an alert for settlements along the river early on Sunday morning, warning of possible flooding.

Flood alert issued for riverside settlements

“#SMSAlert October 11, Morning 06:40. A large flood is coming from Chumanuwmi Rural Municipality-6 of the Budhi Gandaki River, so until the flood passes, do not go near the river up to Trishuli Dobhan. Stay in high places. - Flood Forecasting Section,” the warning reads.

A short while ago: A devastating flash flood has swept away Salleri Bazaar (Market) and caused severe destruction in Jagat Bazaar along the Budhi Gandaki River, Gorkha District, Nepal.(Video provided by Umesh.) https://t.co/aK74PD0S5t — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) October 11, 2026

According to Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siuribas in Chumnubri Rural Municipality.

Several houses swept away in Gorkha

“The report is that five to seven houses in the riverbed at Jagat have been swept away. A few other houses have also reportedly been swept away downstream. We are working on getting updates from the ground,” Mishra told ANI over the phone.

“No casualties have been reported till now,” the official confirmed.

According to local officials in the district, the river had swelled sharply early on Sunday morning, and the loud sound of the river's flow was heard.

Possible landslide blockage under investigation

“The water level had surged from early morning at around 4 AM. The sound of the flow of water in the river was also loud. The Ugylung and Syar streams have surged. We suspect a possible blockage of the river's flow in Chekampar and that the dam formed after the landslide in the river might have been breached,” Narayan Sapkota, Chief Administrative Officer of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, told ANI over the phone.

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Residents evacuated as authorities issue warnings

Residents in riverside settlements, including Chumling and Lokpa, left their homes as the water level rose. The Area Police Office in Arughat issued a safety advisory, while authorities began using loudspeakers to warn people living along the river and urge them to move to safer places.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)