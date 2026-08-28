Nepal Flash Floods Affect 93,000, Red Cross Warns Death Toll May Rise | X - aprajitanefes

At least 93,000 people have been affected by devastating flash floods in Nepal, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warning that the death toll could rise as emergency teams reach areas cut off by the disaster.

The floods struck Nepal on Aug 26, destroying or badly damaging thousands of homes and leaving large numbers of people without adequate shelter and basic necessities.

The IFRC, the world's largest humanitarian network, said on Aug 28 that the scale of trauma caused by the disaster was “enormous”. The death toll has already crossed 500, while initial estimates of the number of people affected could increase as more information becomes available.

Damaged roads and bridges hamper rescue operations

David Fisher, the IFRC's head of delegation for Nepal, said rescuers and humanitarian workers had yet to reach some of the worst-hit communities because critical infrastructure had been destroyed or severely damaged.

“Due to roads and bridges having been washed out and both cell coverage and electricity cuts, we have not yet been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas,” Fisher said at a press conference in Geneva, speaking from Kathmandu.

“The trauma of this event is enormous,” he added, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Washed-out roads and bridges, along with disruptions to mobile phone networks and electricity supplies, have also hampered communication and prevented aid workers from reaching some severely affected communities.

“The death toll is very high and unfortunately likely to continue to rise,” Fisher said.

Thousands left without shelter and basic supplies

Thousands of homes have been destroyed or significantly damaged, leaving many people without shelter and essential supplies.

The Nepal Red Cross has begun distributing emergency assistance to people who lost their homes. Relief efforts include essential food and drinking water as well as hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets.

The IFRC said its initial estimate of 93,000 affected people could rise as relief teams gain access to isolated areas and obtain a clearer picture of the destruction.

The Red Cross is continuing to assess needs and expand emergency operations as access improves. Humanitarian agencies are also preparing for the possibility of further casualties and increased demand for shelter, food, water and other essential supplies.

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Red Cross highlights psychological toll of disaster

Besides causing widespread loss of life and property, the floods have left affected communities grappling with severe psychological trauma.

The IFRC's warning about the “enormous” trauma reflects the broader humanitarian consequences of the disaster, whose full impact is yet to be assessed.

With several areas still difficult to reach, emergency workers are continuing efforts to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to affected communities.