Nepal: 6 Killed In Tragic Chopper Crash Near Solukhumvu; Visuals Of Wreckage Surface

A helicopter that went missing with six people on board in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11) was found crashed, reported Nepali media. “The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” said Information Officer, Gyanendra Bhul.
The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper.
Later, there were reports that the helicopter crashed and pictures were shared on social media. All six people are feared dead but there is no official word on it, according to Nepali media.
Situation leading to the crash
The helicopter of Manang Air, which was out of contact, was found in a crashed state. The helicopter was flying from Surke in Solukhumbu to Kathmandu and reportedly crashed in Lamzura area of Solukhumbu, according to Nepali media.
Sources quoted by Nepali media said that the bodies of five of the six people on board the ill-fated helicopter was found at the crash site. The police have reached the accident site and rescue operations are underway.
(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)