Nepal Calls Bhotekoshi Floods 'Himalayan Tsunami' As Toll Crosses 1,250, Over 4,800 Missing | X - JasADRxquisites

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday described the devastating Bhotekoshi floods as a “Himalayan Tsunami” and expressed gratitude to neighbouring countries and the international community for extending support and solidarity to Nepal.

The floods have caused widespread destruction across the country, with the death toll rising to more than 1,250 on Thursday as authorities recovered more bodies from affected areas. Over 4,800 people remain missing.

Khanal Links Disaster To Climate Change

Khanal's remarks came days after he told a private television channel that China, the US and India were the world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters and had a "historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal".

He said industrialised countries responsible for carbon emissions should compensate countries such as Nepal, whose contribution to such emissions is negligible.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday also said the disaster's connection to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community.

Nepal Thanks International Community For Support

Briefing diplomats based in Kathmandu on Thursday about the devastation caused by the Bhotekoshi River floods, Khanal said, “I want to call the disaster the Himalayan Tsunami as we have not experienced such a massive disaster in our recent memory.”

Expressing gratitude to neighbouring countries, friendly nations and the international community for their support and solidarity, Khanal said, “Nepal will continue close cooperation and collaboration with the international community in this regard.”

Ambassadors, chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions, along with representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations and other international organisations, attended the briefing.

Khanal briefed the diplomats on the government's search and rescue operations and the condition of foreign nationals following the disaster. He said the government's top priority was to save Nepalese and foreign nationals by intensifying search and rescue operations in affected areas.

Ice-Rock Avalanche Triggered Flash Floods

The flash floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on Aug 26. They devastated towns and villages across northern and central Nepal, causing widespread destruction.

The toll rose to more than 1,250 on Thursday as more bodies were recovered, while over 4,800 people remained missing.