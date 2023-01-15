Nepal: Yeti Airways airplane carrying 68 passengers, 4 crew members crashes on runway at Pokhara Airport, visuals surface |

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway, and the airport is closed for the time being.

According to reports, the plane carried 68 passengers and four crew members. 16 dead bodies were recovered from the crash site until now.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am on Sunday.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Details of the accident are yet to come.

Pictures and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes ofd smoke billowing from the crash site.

7 crashes in 30 years

A Tara Air plane had crashed in May last year, killing all 22 of the passengers' onboard.

In the past thirty years, there have been seven crashes on the Pokhara-Jomsom route.