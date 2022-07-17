Nelson Mandela International Day: 67 years spent in service of humanity

Nelson Mandela International Day (or Mandela Day) is an annual international day in honour of Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on July 18, Mandela's birthday.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010.

This is a moment for all to renew with the values that inspired Nelson Mandela.

Absolute determination. A deep commitment to justice, human rights and fundamental freedoms. A profound belief in the equality and dignity of every woman and man. A relentless engagement for dialogue and solidarity across all lines and divisions.

Nelson Mandela was a great statesman, a fierce advocate for equality, the founding father of peace in South Africa.

In times of turbulence, Nelson Mandela shows us the power of resisting oppression, of justice over inequality, of dignity over humiliation, of forgiveness over hatred.

Let us recall the lessons of Nelson Mandela’s life, and the essential humanism that guided him: “For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

History and significance

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) declared 18 July as “Nelson Mandela International Day,” in recognition of the contributions made by Nelson Mandela, the former South African President, to the culture of peace and freedom.

In the Resolution establishing this international day (A/RES/64/13), UNGA recognized Mandela’s values and his dedication to the service of humanity in: conflict resolution; race relations; promotion and protection of human rights; reconciliation; gender equality and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups; the fight against poverty; the promotion of social justice.

The resolution also acknowledged his contribution to the struggle for democracy internationally and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world.

In December 2015, the UNGA decided to extend the scope of Nelson Mandela International Day to also be used to promote humane conditions of imprisonment, raise awareness about prisoners being a continuous part of society, and to value the work of prison staff as a social service of particular importance.

It adopted (A/RES/70/175) the revised United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners and approved that they should be known as the “Nelson Mandela Rules.”

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”

The theme for 2022 is "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are"

A global movement for positive change begins with small actions. As each person acts, they fuel momentum toward positive change, raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela’s values – fighting injustice, helping people in need and practicing reconciliation.

As United Nations Secretary General António Guterres put it:

"Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster.

Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela’s example and inspiration in his vision. Today and every day, let us honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by taking action. By speaking out against hate and standing up for human rights.

By embracing our common humanity – rich in diversity, equal in dignity, united in solidarity.

And by together making our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all."

Read Also South Africa celebrates Nelson Mandela’s 100th birth anniversary