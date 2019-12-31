Nazi salute: 34 prison guard trainees fired

Charleston: West Virginia's governor has fired 34 correction officer trainees who were photographed giving a Nazi salute, and he fired their instructor. He also says four instructors are being suspended without pay.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced his decision Monday after receiving a report from state investigators that the trainees regularly gave the Nazi salute "as a sign of respect" for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of the photo. Its release earlier this month triggered widespread outrage. "As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo ... in the strongest possible terms," Justice said in a statement Monday. "I also said that this act needed to result in real consequences terminations and dismissals. This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of state government."