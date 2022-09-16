NASA's Perseverance rover finds signs of life on Mars: Report

Perseverance rover | PIC: NASA

NASA's Perseverance rover has found signs of life on planet Mars. According to NASA, the rover has collected four samples that have potential evidence of an ancient river delta, which contains organic-rich samples.

Over the course of a year, the rover discovered a jackpot from a volcanic eruption lake. In ancient times, in the month of July, the rover drilled a billion-year-old rock, in which the rover discovered organic molecules.

The samples found have compositions and carbon range and commonly protected hydrogen and oxygen atoms. These molecules additionally comprise nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur, and the presence of those unique molecules is taken into consideration to be a capability biosignature, a substance or shape that might be proof of microbial life.

The rock formed billions of years ago as mud and fine sand settled in an evaporating saltwater lake. Rover, exploring the river belt, found rock samples that are chock-full of carbon-based molecules that could be remnants of ancient microbial life.

The report in India Today quoted Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley as saying, the delta has diverse sedimentary rocks, with contasting beautiful ignious rocks, formed by crystralization of magma on the crater floor. This juxtaposition furnishes us with a understanding of the geologic history.

The molecules in it contains a wide range of compounds made up of carbon incuding hydrogen and oxygen atoms, these substances are the considered to be evidence of past life.

What is Perseverance rover?:

The Perseverance rover is a NASA-sponsored rover on Mars that was sent to focus on and study ancient mars, analyze the martian environment, study rock samples formed during the initial formation of Mars, and determine what conditions were suitable for microbial life on Mars.