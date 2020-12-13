NASA to live-stream tomorrow the only total solar eclipse of 2020; here's all you need to know

Surya Grahan (solar eclipse), the last major celestial event of 2020 that the world is waiting for before the end of the year, is set to take place on December 14 (Monday).

It is also the only 'total solar eclipse' of the year, so in many ways is the occasion set to be special for skywatchers and general enthusiasts alike. Usually there are two solar eclipses in a year, with the maximum being in 1935, slated to repeat in 2206.

Here's everything you need to know about the Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) on December 14.

What is a 'total solar eclipse'?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.

When any portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon, which fully or partially blocks sunlight, the event is called a solar eclipse. However, the celestial event is referred to as a 'total solar eclipse' when the Sun's disk is fully obscured by the Moon.

Along with this, in the case of a total solar eclipse -- large, bright, gaseous features extending outward from the Sun's surface, known as solar prominences, can be seen along the limb of the eclipse, as seen in this picture: