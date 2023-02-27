NASA, SpaceX defer launch of space station crew in last minutes of countdown |

The planned launch of the next crew, who will be sent to International Space Station, from Florida was postponed at the last minute of countdown before launch, stated reports.

The announcement was made by both agencies--NASA and SpaceX.

In a social media tweet, NASA said that it was scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems.

"Launch Update: Today's Crew 6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time," tweeted NASA.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited