 NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How

NASA astronauts who have been stuck in space for eight months owing to problems with their spacecraft will cast ballots in the upcoming US presidential election. Astronauts thankful for extra time in space, submitted requests for ballots to NASA.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to vote from space | Screengrab, Youtube (@NASA Video)

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, astronauts from NASA, are stranded in space and are expected to stay there until February of next year. At the same time, America is scheduled to have its 2024 presidential election in November 2024. Even though the astronauts are stuck in space following Boeing's independent return, they will still participate in voting.

Thinking about the difficulties they had faced recently, the pair characterised the past months as "challenging at times." However, Williams mentioned that adapting to station life was doable, stating, "This is where I feel content." "I enjoy being in space."

How Would The Astronauts Vote?

The process is simpler than anticipated: after the ballots are sent to the ISS (International Space Station), where astronauts are currently residing. The astronauts will get their ballots digitally as a PDF file containing interactive checkboxes. After they are done with casting their respective votes, the ballots are transmitted electronically to Earth.

Here comes the work of election officials from Harris County, Texas, who are collaborating with NASA to help astronauts request and receive ballots, as the astronauts are official residents of the county.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface
Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
Read Also
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore To Return To Earth In February 2025, Says NASA
article-image

In order to guarantee security, the ballots are encrypted prior to being sent to NASA's Mission Control Centre in Houston, in accordance with the website. From that point on, they are sent to the correct county clerk for handling.

This is possible as legislators in Texas passed a bill in 1997 allowing NASA astronauts to cast their votes from space. David Wolf was the initial person to test it on the Mir Space Station. This system ensures that astronauts have the ability to participate in elections and maintain contact with their democratic rights while they are far away in space.

Sunita And Butch On Voting From Space

Wilmore mentioned during a recent press conference with Fox Weather that he had submitted his request for a ballot. "I sent down my request for a ballot today. As a matter of fact, they should get it to us in a couple of weeks, and absolutely, yes, it's a very important role that we all play as citizens to be included in those elections. And that's what makes it very easy for us to do that. So, we're excited about that opportunity.”

Sunita Williams, agreeing with Butch Wilmore, stated, "It’s a very important duty, and I’m looking forward to voting from space."

Astronaut's Recent Interview

Though they have always considered space their 'happy place,' these two retired Navy captains and long-time NASA astronauts have recently confessed to struggling. Boeing's Starliner faced technical problems, resulting in them being stuck on the ISS. An intended one-week trial has extended to several months, with SpaceX, under Elon Musk's leadership, set to rescue them in February after nearly a year in space.

Wilmore stated, "The past three months have been a significant journey." We have been engaged in evaluating our spacecraft at every stage. He further mentioned, "And there were challenging moments. There were difficult moments the whole time."

Read Also
NASA Preps To Send Another Space Telescope In The Sky
article-image

Williams had no trouble adjusting to life on the space station due to her past experience, and she shared her passion for being in space. Wilmore acknowledged the need for Boeing to implement changes due to the issues they have faced but emphasised the commitment of both Boeing and the team to implementing these changes. Boeing agrees with that. "We all agree with that.”

He went on to say that when you push boundaries and try new things with spacecraft, like with Starliner, you may encounter unexpected challenges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia

Sunita Williams, Stuck On ISS, 'Could Have Returned' Aboard Boeing Starliner

Sunita Williams, Stuck On ISS, 'Could Have Returned' Aboard Boeing Starliner

Study Abroad: 90% Indian Parents Opt For Children’s Overseas Education Over Retirement Plans

Study Abroad: 90% Indian Parents Opt For Children’s Overseas Education Over Retirement Plans