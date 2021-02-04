Myanmar state-run ISP blocks Facebook services, some parts get internet access for first time since June 2019

At the beginning of February, the military took over the reigns of the Myanmar government. Leading members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, including State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, have been placed under house arrest, and power now remains with military chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Against this backdrop, there have been several changes made. For one thing, the known as Tatmadaw is working to form a fresh government. A new 11-member State Administration Council has been formed, and new appointees have reportedly been announced for several posts.

Beyond the administrative changes, there are also some new developments when it comes to connectivity. Reuters reported on Thursday morning that internet providers in Myanmar, including the state owned were blocking access to services owned by Facebook. According to a letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information, Facebook would remain inaccessible till February 7 to ensure "stability". With millions in the country using Facebook and other linked platforms on a regular basis, many have been thrown into disarray.