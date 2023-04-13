Myanmar: Four killed in car bombings during New Year festival

Representative image |

A series of car bombs exploded at a pagoda in eastern Myanmar, killing four people and injuring 12 others on Thursday, according to Agence France-Presse.

The incident occurred at the Yan Taing Aung pagoda in Lashio township, Shan state, where a crowd had gathered to celebrate the start of the Buddhist new year. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Myanmar in a state of unrest

The country has been in a state of unrest since the 2021 coup, with the military and anti-junta fighters engaging in frequent clashes.

The blast comes just days after an estimated 130 people were killed in a junta air strike in central Myanmar.

The Thingyan festival, a typically joyful celebration that includes public water fights, has become politicized since the coup, with pro-democracy advocates urging boycotts of junta-supported events.

International condemnation & outrage

In Yangon, the commercial capital, streets were deserted following the devastating air strike earlier this week. The attack prompted international condemnation and outrage. While the official death toll remains unconfirmed, media reports and witnesses involved in the recovery efforts have stated that there were at least 130 fatalities.

Despite the unrest, several hundred people in traditional costumes did gather at city hall and a nearby park in Yangon to dance, release balloons, and walk through pavilions spraying water. However, the overall situation in Myanmar remains dire, with more than 3,200 civilians having lost their lives since the military took control in February 2021.