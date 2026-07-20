'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor | X @Keir_Starmer

London: Keir Starmer on Monday delivered his final address from 10 Downing Street as Britain's Prime Minister, asserting that “my work is done."

Addressing the media ahead of his meeting with King Charles III to formally tender his resignation, Starmer said he is passing "the baton to Andy Burnham, who has my full support.”

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The 63-year-old Labour MP, who announced his decision to step down last month, will be followed at Buckingham Palace by the newly-elected party leader Burnham, whom the British monarch will invite to form a new government.

Burnham, 56, will then assume charge as the new UK PM and make his way back from the palace to Downing Street to deliver his inaugural address.

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