 'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor
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HomeWorld'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor

'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor

Keir Starmer on Monday delivered his final address as Britain's Prime Minister, saying, "My work is done," before meeting King Charles III to formally resign. He expressed full support for newly elected Labour leader Andy Burnham, who will be invited by the King to form the next government and will assume office as the UK's new Prime Minister.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor
'My Work Is Done': Keir Starmer Bids Farewell As UK PM, Backs Andy Burnham As Successor | X @Keir_Starmer

London: Keir Starmer on Monday delivered his final address from 10 Downing Street as Britain's Prime Minister, asserting that “my work is done."

Addressing the media ahead of his meeting with King Charles III to formally tender his resignation, Starmer said he is passing "the baton to Andy Burnham, who has my full support.”

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The 63-year-old Labour MP, who announced his decision to step down last month, will be followed at Buckingham Palace by the newly-elected party leader Burnham, whom the British monarch will invite to form a new government.

Burnham, 56, will then assume charge as the new UK PM and make his way back from the palace to Downing Street to deliver his inaugural address.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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