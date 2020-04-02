'My soldiers shoot you': Philippines President Duterte asks military to shoot quarantine violators

Manila: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police officers to shoot those who violate the strict quarantine imposed in the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military that if there is trouble or the situation arises that people fight and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead. Do you understand?" Efe news quoted the President as saying on Wednesday night in a televised speech.

The closure of much of the country, including Manila, and strict quarantine and confinement regulations have prevented millions who subsist day by day in the capital's poorest neighbourhoods from finding a way to earn a living.