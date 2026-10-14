'My President...Excuse Me, My Husband': Trump’s New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Stumbles In Briefing Debut |VIDEO

US President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, made her debut at the White House briefing room on Tuesday, but her first appearance was brief, lasting just 14 minutes and featuring only three questioners. The former Newsmax commentator appeared nervous, frequently consulted her notes and stumbled over her words, drawing attention to an otherwise short briefing.

Zacharia’s debut was closely watched by journalists as she stepped into a role that requires her to communicate the administration’s positions while navigating Trump’s often unpredictable public statements and strained relationship with the media.

‘My President...Excuse Me, My Husband’: Zacharia’s Slip Draws Laughter

One of the most notable moments came when a reporter asked Zacharia how she planned to balance her new responsibilities in Washington, DC, with family life in California.

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While discussing the administration’s support for working parents, she said, “The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable.”

She then stumbled, saying, “So my president excuse me, my husband is out here.”

The slip prompted laughter from journalists in the room. Zacharia attempted to brush it off with a quick, “That’s a good one,” before returning to her remarks praising Trump’s support for working parents.

Briefing Lasts 14 Minutes, Three Questioners Get A Turn

Zacharia’s first briefing lasted around 14 minutes, with just three questioners getting an opportunity to ask questions. She frequently looked down at her notes and read directly from a prepared script.

At one point, she paused and smiled while using the term “Department of War”. She also appeared to stumble while responding to a question about her background.

The questions she fielded were described as relatively nonconfrontational, coming from media outlets considered sympathetic to Trump. Her short appearance offered little indication of how she would handle more challenging exchanges with reporters in future briefings.

A Challenging Role In The Trump White House

The White House press secretary’s job has long involved balancing the administration’s messaging with journalists’ demands for answers. Under Trump, however, the role carries additional challenges because the President frequently communicates directly with the public, often dominating the news cycle through posts and remarks at unpredictable hours.

Zacharia will be expected to explain and defend the administration’s agenda while responding to questions about its policies and decisions. Trump’s frequent clashes with the media have also heightened scrutiny of anyone speaking on his behalf.

In her opening remarks, Zacharia described her role as an opportunity to promote the President’s agenda.

“I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people,” she said.