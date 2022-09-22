Mutilated body parts found inside multiple suitcases at New York flat

The dismembered body of a woman was found stuffed inside multiple suitcases at a sixth-floor apartment | Video screengrab

Evidence of a gruesome crime came to light on Wednesday afternoon (local time), when New York Police Department (NYPD) officers found multiple suitcases filled with body parts at an apartment building in New York City, according to local media.

Local sleuths made the stomach-turning discovery at an address identified as 315 Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 PM (local time), after a foul odour was reported by neighbours in a sixth-floor home, the New York Post reported.

Police officers entered the apartment when they learnt that the tenant, a woman in her 20s, was unaccounted-for. They then found “multiple suitcases” filled with body parts, according to the New York Post.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and they’re currently being sought for questioning, the Post added. The identity of the suspected victim has not yet been released.

Although a forensic examination is being conducted, and further probe is underway, other details regarding the horrific crime have not been released by the NYPD so far.