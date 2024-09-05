Munich Shooting: German Police Launch 'Major Operation' After Firing Near Israeli Consulate (Video)

Image for representation |

Police in German city of Munich said on Thursday (September 5) that they had launched a 'major operation' soon after reports of firing near the Israeli consulate emerged in media. The police made the announcement on social media platform X in a post written in German.

"A major operation is currently underway in the area of ​​Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz. We have numerous emergency personnel on site. Further information will follow on this channel," said the translated version of the post obtained through Google Translate.

🚨🇩🇪🇮🇱 Breaking News - Heavy shooting outside the Israeli Embassy in Munich, Germany pic.twitter.com/qNmdRxzGcN — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 5, 2024

Videos of the shooting began emerging on the social media platforms as the news broke.

It was not immediately clear if the Israeli consulate was the target. Claims on social media suggested that a lone gunman opened fire in a area where the consulate as well as a museum on city's Nazi history is situated.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, it was being seen through the lens of Germany's past with Nazi thought and also that of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Associated Press reported that the consulate was closed at the time of the shooting.

There were no immediate reports of any injury or death.

(This is a developing story. More to follow shortly.)