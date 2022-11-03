Mumbai: Transport authorities set November 30 deadline for recalibrating taxi and auto meters

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The state transport department warned meter taxi and auto rickshaw operators of MMR to calibrate their meters by November 30, or prepare to pay a fine.

According to a letter written by Vinay Ahire, regional transport officer Mumbai (Eastern) on November 2 to the information and public information directorate of state, after the expiry of the timeline given by transport authorities, taxi and rickshaw drivers will need to pay a fine of 50 per day.

The transport authority has set a November 30 deadline for the recalibration of meters on vehicles plying in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). However, the Mumbai taximen's union is seeking more time.

According to the letter, around four taxis and 11 percent have had their meters recalibrated. Around 44,000 black and yellow taxis and over 2.3 lakh auto-rickshaws are registered with different RTOs in the Greater Mumbai area.

"We have asked the transport authorities to extend the last date of meter calibration by three months," AL Quadrose told FPJ on Thursday.

"Due to festive seasons the calibration process was very slow in the last month, hence we need at least three month more time," added Quadrose.

Taxi drivers also say that due to the festive season, the calibration process was very slow at the start. Now it's getting faster, but they say they need more time, because it's tough to calibrate meters of all remaining taxis in four weeks .

Ranesh Singh (34), who drives taxi in the city for the last 8 years, said, "Everybody knows the working style of government department, state transport officials need to rethink about the deadline fixed for the recalibration of meter."

Similarly, Rajkishor Yadav said, "We need at least two days for the meter recalibration, hence definitely need more time"

Process of re-calibration of taxi and rickshaw meters

Once the old seal is removed, the recalibration authorised repairers/dealers add the new chip with updated fare.

The vehicle owners pay the decided fees, i.e Rs 500, and the new meter gets tested at level 1 by the dealer himself who updates the meter.

After that, a practical real-time road test of 1.5 km will be done for fare accuracy in the presence of RTO officials to confirm the practical working conditions of the newly added e-meter chip. Once done, the vehicle is free to move on the road with updated fares that can be charged.