'Mumbai Biennale 2022', an art event inaugurated Saturday, showcases artworks by Korean and Indian artists

The inaugural event of Mumbai Biennale 2022. |

Mumbai: Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, K-Art International Exchange Association and InKo Centre hosted an Inaugural of one of the biggest art events this year- "Mumbai Biennale 2022"- on 17th December, which will continue and is open for all until 30th December 2022.

With a total 200 artworks, 143 from Korean artists and 97 from Indian artists, were one of a kind to blend together - realistic, representational and abstract art styles would diverse subjects as well as experimental mediums. The Inaugural, being a complete success, was lauded by the presence of venerable Subul Sunim (Director Anguk Zen Center); Chairman Emeritus Venu Shrinivasan (Chairman T.V.S Motors, Chairman InKo Centre, Goodwill Envoy for Culture & Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea), Kim Youngog (Consul general of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai), Dr Suhas Bahulkar (Eminent Indian Artist), Kim Young Hawk (President of Bussan Metropolitan Corporation), Madam Heosook (Curator & Chairman of K-Art International Exchange Association), Dr Rathi Jafer (Director InKo Centre) and Prof Vishwanath Sable (I. C. Director & Dean of Sir JJ school of Art).

Honoured with a bouquet and shawl, venerable Subul Sunim and Dr Suhas Bahulkar released the Catalogue of the exhibited artworks and offered felicitations.

In the words spoken by Venerable Subul Sunim, he was thankful of sir JJ school of Art and K-Art Int. Exchange association for curating the show and he appreciated the fact that exchange of artistic inspiration in both the countries brings out their cultural embodiment. InKo Centre Chennai being a bridge between Chennai and Korea an honourable Consul in Korea, established under the leadership of Mr. Kim Youngog.

The Exhibition ought to have a great response and shall be remembered as a mesmerizing end to the year.

Dean Prof. Sabale said he believes that it brings two different cultures together. Also students get benefitted from experiencing different types of artworks, and it helps to learn and improve knowledge in the field .