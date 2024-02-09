 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Loses Election To Imran Khan-Backed Independent Candidate
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Loses Election To Imran Khan-Backed Independent Candidate

Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Loses Election To Imran Khan-Backed Independent Candidate

A candidate contesting independently, supported by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's party PTI, secured victory in the Lahore constituency.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Hafiz Saeed | AFP Photo

Vote counting for the general elections is underway in Pakistan, with speculation surrounding the final outcome. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced regarding Talha Saeed, the son of the mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed.

Talha Saeed, son of the UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, was a candidate from Lahore constituency in Pakistan.

It's worth noting that Talha Saeed has been designated as a terrorist by India since last year. He holds a senior position within the terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and serves as the head of its clerical wing.

A candidate contesting independently, supported by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's party PTI, secured victory in the Lahore constituency.

In January of this year, in response to reports of Talha's plan to participate in the general elections, India condemned this move, cautioning that it could lead to significant consequences for regional security.

"The integration of extremist terrorist groups into Pakistan's political landscape is not a new phenomenon and has been a longstanding aspect of state policy. Such developments pose grave implications for regional security. Naturally, we will remain vigilant and closely monitor all developments that may impact our national security," stated the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Loses Election To Imran Khan-Backed Independent Candidate

Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son Loses Election To Imran Khan-Backed Independent Candidate

Imran Khan's Party-Backed Independent Candidates Spring Surprise In Pakistan Elections

Imran Khan's Party-Backed Independent Candidates Spring Surprise In Pakistan Elections

US Chef Dies Of Rare Fungal Infection Blastomycosis That Made Holes In His Lungs 'Like Swiss...

US Chef Dies Of Rare Fungal Infection Blastomycosis That Made Holes In His Lungs 'Like Swiss...

US Plane Collision: 2 JetBlue Aircraft Collide At Boston Logan Airport, Visuals Surface

US Plane Collision: 2 JetBlue Aircraft Collide At Boston Logan Airport, Visuals Surface

Pakistan Election 2024: Impact Of Shifts In Power In Islamabad On Indo-Pak Ties (Explained)

Pakistan Election 2024: Impact Of Shifts In Power In Islamabad On Indo-Pak Ties (Explained)