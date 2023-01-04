e-Paper Get App
Multiple blasts heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul: Report

Several blasts were heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Wednesday, TOLOnews reported. The Afghan news agency said Taliban officials are yet to comment on the explosions in the capital city.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic
The blasts come only three days after at least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport, on Sunday, Khaama Press reported.


Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said the explosion caused injuries close to the military airport's main gate in Kabul.
The war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents in the past few months.


Last month, a Chinese-owned hotel was targeted in the heart of Kabul.
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

