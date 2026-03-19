Moscow To Host 2nd Russia-India Conference On Strategic Partnership On March 23 | File Pic & X @mfa_russia

Moscow: Moscow will host the second international conference, "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations," on March 23, bringing together senior diplomats, policymakers and experts from both countries to strengthen strategic cooperation.

The conference will be inaugurated by Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, signalling the importance both nations attach to deepening bilateral ties. Key participants will include Igor Ivanov, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and India's Charge d'Affaires in Russia Nikhilesh Giri, according to TV BRICS.

Organised by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Embassy of India in Russia, the conference will focus on key thematic areas including the role of Russia and India in shaping a multipolar world, engagement with third countries and expanding economic cooperation, as reported by TV BRICS.

Bilateral trade has witnessed significant growth, reaching a record 68.7 billion US dollars in the 2024-2025 financial year. Both sides have set an ambitious target of increasing trade to 100 billion US dollars by 2030, as agreed by Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi.

Connectivity projects will also be a major focus, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime route and the Northern Sea Route, all aimed at enhancing logistics and trade efficiency.

The conference will further deliberate on cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, culture, education and labour mobility. Notably, the number of Indian students in Russia rose by 35 per cent in 2024, underlining growing people-to-people ties.

Participants are also expected to discuss easing visa norms to boost tourism and workforce exchange. The conference will conclude with policy recommendations aimed at guiding future collaboration between the two nations.

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