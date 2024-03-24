Moscow Shooting: ISIS Releases Footages Of Concert Hall Massacre That Killed 133

Russia Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 133 In Moscow Shooting; 11 Held Including 4 Terrorists |

The terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) released bodycam footage of the Moscow terrorist attack on Saturday. The video surfaced after ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre, which took more than 130 lives in a concert hall in suburban Moscow, marking the deadliest terror incident in recent memory.



Four men suspected of carrying out the killings have been detained by Russian security services, bringing the total number of arrests to 11, including four shooters.

Addressing the nation regarding the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to "justly and inevitably punish" the perpetrators, organizers, and those who ordered the massacre. "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people," he stated in his address on Saturday.

The shooting on March 23 is considered the deadliest attack in Russia in 20 years.

Although ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, there were indications that Russia was investigating a potential Ukrainian connection, despite vehement denials from Ukrainian officials asserting Kyiv's innocence.

Putin denounced the US warning

According to AP, the US Embassy in Moscow released a security alert to U.S. citizens on March 7, stating that it was monitoring information suggesting that extremists had "imminent plans to target large gatherings" in Moscow, such as concerts.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated that the US government had shared this information with Russian authorities as part of its longstanding 'duty to warn' policy.

However, in a speech on Tuesday, Putin criticized the American warnings as "provocative," alleging that they resembled blackmail and were intended to intimidate and destabilize Russian society.

Despite Putin's stance, Russian authorities have reported several incidents related to ISIS within the past month.