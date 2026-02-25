 'More Than A Friend': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails PM Modi In Knesset Remarks
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed PM Narendra Modi as a “great friend” and “brother” ahead of his address to the Knesset in Jerusalem. Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address Israel’s Parliament and received a standing ovation. Netanyahu said bilateral trade and cooperation had significantly expanded in recent years.

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his address to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and described him as "a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage."

PM Netanyahu described PM Modi as "dear friend" and said he was deeply moved by the visit.

"I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation," he said.

"I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," he added.

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said it his privilege to welcome PM Modi.

"Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

On his arrival in the Parliament, PM Modi was welcomed with "Modi, Modi" chants and received a standing ovation.

PM Modi and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for PM Modi.

PM Modi earlier arrived in Tel Aviv on two-day visit to Israel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

