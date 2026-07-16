More Than 500 Feared Dead After 2 Boats Reportedly Capsize Off Myanmar: UN | X - @jakpost

Vessels believed to have left Rakhine in late June carrying mostly Rohingya refugees

More than 500 people are feared dead after two boats carrying Rohingya refugees reportedly capsized off the coast of Myanmar, the United Nations said on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) voiced concern over reports "that two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days".

According to preliminary information, the vessels departed Myanmar's conflict-hit Rakhine state in late June with mainly members of the country's mostly Muslim Rohingya minority on board. Some passengers had reportedly travelled from the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where more than one million Rohingya refugees live in difficult conditions.

One boat, believed to have been carrying about 250 people, lost contact shortly after departure. The second vessel, reportedly carrying around 280 people, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar's Ayeyarwady coast on July 8, AFP reports.

"While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life," the statement said.

News Alert! UN agencies fear over 500 people died, including Rohingya refugees, after reports of boats capsizing in recent weeks, reports AP. pic.twitter.com/0NAoYPb9IR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

Dangerous journeys continue despite worsening conditions

The UN agencies noted that the voyages took place outside the regular sailing season, when sea conditions are generally more dangerous.

"Recent torrential rain and flooding across the region have further increased the risks associated with such sea movements."

The statement added that, if confirmed, the latest tragedy would increase the number of people reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal to nearly 300 this year, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.

According to UNHCR, nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the northern Indian Ocean in 2024, out of more than 6,500 who attempted the dangerous sea crossings. Every year, Rohingya refugees undertake risky sea journeys in overcrowded boats, often operated by trafficking networks, in search of safety and better living conditions.

UN calls for stronger international response

The UN agencies said the reported shipwrecks highlighted the continuing humanitarian crisis facing Rohingya communities.

"Escalating conflict and a worsening humanitarian situation in Myanmar, along with limited assistance and opportunities in refugee camps in Bangladesh, contribute to increasing numbers of people attempting perilous sea journeys in search of safety and protection," they pointed out.

"The reported incidents also highlight the persistent risks posed by smuggling and trafficking networks, which continue to exploit the desperation of people seeking safety," they added.

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IOM and UNHCR called for "enhanced search and rescue efforts, access to asylum and protection, and actions against smuggling and trafficking networks".

The agencies also praised Bangladesh for its "remarkable generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees for many years" while stressing the need for "sustained international support" for both refugees and host communities, along with "greater efforts to address the underlying drivers of forced displacement".