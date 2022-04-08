More than 30 killed as Russia strikes train station evacuating civilians at Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine

Dozens of people are feared dead after rockets hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Thousands of people were at the station at the time as they try to flee Russian attacks, according to the Donetsk regional governor.

A railway station used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine has reportedly been hit by two Russian rockets, causing casualties, according to the head of Ukraine's state railway company.

The state rail company says more than 30 people have been killed and over 100 others wounded in a Russian rocket strike on Kramatorsk train station.

Kramatorsk was one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, and the governor of Donetsk said thousands of people were there at the time, trying to get on to trains out of the area.

The head of Ukrainian rail said two rockets had hit the station.

In a message on Telegram, the chairman of Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin, wrote that a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk was hit.

He added, "there are victims". Kramatorsk city council has warned people to stay in shelters.

The Donetsk regional governor says police and rescuers have reported that dozens of people have been killed or wounded, after rockets hit the station.

Writing on Telegram, Pavlo Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the station at the time, as residents from the Donetsk region were being evacuated to safer regions in Ukraine.

Analysts have been predicting an uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region for weeks now as Russia has completed its withdrawal of troops from the Kyiv region in preparation for a renewed assault in the east.

Britain’s Defense Ministry has assessed that at least some of the Russian forces who had pulled out from northern Ukraine will be transferred to the eastern Donbas region to continue fighting.

In a daily update, the ministry says that many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy farther east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum.

It says Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced farther south from the strategically important city of Izium, which remains under their control.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:22 PM IST