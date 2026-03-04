 'More Americans Are Going To Die, Won't Be Able To Stop': US Senator Warns Of Further Drone Casualties Amid Escalating Iran Strikes | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'More Americans Are Going To Die, Won't Be Able To Stop': US Senator Warns Of Further Drone Casualties Amid Escalating Iran Strikes | VIDEO

'More Americans Are Going To Die, Won't Be Able To Stop': US Senator Warns Of Further Drone Casualties Amid Escalating Iran Strikes | VIDEO

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy warned that “More Americans Are Going to Die” after a classified briefing revealed the military cannot fully stop Iranian drone attacks targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East. His remarks come as President Donald Trump intensifies strikes on Iran, raising fears of further casualties and deepening regional escalation.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
U.S. Senator says He was Told the Military Can't Stop the Drones Killing U.S. Soldiers | X

Chris Murphy (D-CT) revealed after attending a classified military briefing that U.S. officials warned lawmakers to expect additional American casualties from Iranian drone attacks targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Quoting what he was told behind closed doors, Murphy said: “They told us in that room that there are going to be more Americans that are going to die, that they are not going to be able to stop.”

His remarks underscore growing concern in Washington over the effectiveness of U.S. air defense systems against low-cost, high-volume Iranian drone swarms.

First Combat Deaths in Iran Conflict Confirmed

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Holds 3rd Press Conference In Mumbai On Baramati Tragedy, Says 'Not Against VSR Or DGCA, But...'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Rohit Pawar Holds 3rd Press Conference In Mumbai On Baramati Tragedy, Says 'Not Against VSR Or DGCA, But...'
'Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai': Man's Former Class Topper Turns Rapido Rider; Unexpected Reunion With Old Classmate Goes Viral
'Kismat Kuch Bhi Kara Sakti Hai': Man's Former Class Topper Turns Rapido Rider; Unexpected Reunion With Old Classmate Goes Viral
Mumbai: Long Tree Trunk Meant For Holi Transported From Virar To Mahim After Being Tied Outside Local Train Coaches, 6 Booked | Video
Mumbai: Long Tree Trunk Meant For Holi Transported From Virar To Mahim After Being Tied Outside Local Train Coaches, 6 Booked | Video
Haryana Government Mulls NEET-Based Merit Admissions For Physiotherapy, Nursing & Paramedical Courses For 2026-27; Check Official Notice Here 
Haryana Government Mulls NEET-Based Merit Admissions For Physiotherapy, Nursing & Paramedical Courses For 2026-27; Check Official Notice Here 

The Pentagon has identified four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers as the first American combat fatalities in the current Iran conflict. The troops were killed Sunday in a drone strike, marking a deadly escalation in hostilities.

Defense officials acknowledged that while the U.S. possesses advanced missile defense systems, defending against waves of inexpensive drones launched in coordinated swarms presents serious operational challenges.

The incident has amplified fears that American personnel stationed across the Middle East remain vulnerable despite technological superiority.

Escalation Under Trump Administration

The rising casualties come amid expanded U.S. strikes on Iran initiated under President Donald Trump. The administration has defended the offensive campaign as necessary to neutralize Iran’s military capabilities, including its missile and drone infrastructure.

Officials argue that the preemptive approach is aimed at preventing Tehran from gaining nuclear weapons and deterring further aggression against U.S. interests and allies.

Rubio Defends Strikes: ‘Now Is the Time’

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly justified the joint U.S.-Israel action against Iran, describing the Iranian leadership as dangerous extremists seeking nuclear weapons.

Rubio said Iran had ambitions to develop nuclear capabilities behind a shield of missiles, drones, and terrorism, warning that delaying action would have made the threat far worse.

“The world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” he said, adding that this is the “weakest they’ve ever been.”

Trump: ‘They Would Have Used a Nuclear Weapon’

President Trump echoed similar sentiments, calling Iran’s leadership “crazy people” and asserting that they would have used a nuclear weapon if given the opportunity.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump argued that failing to act would have risked a broader nuclear war. He maintained that the current military campaign was necessary to dismantle Iran’s missile, naval, and drone capabilities before they expanded further.

Follow us on