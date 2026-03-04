'More Americans Are Going To Die, Won't Be Able To Stop': US Senator Warns Of Further Drone Casualties Amid Escalating Iran Strikes | VIDEO

U.S. Senator says He was Told the Military Can't Stop the Drones Killing U.S. Soldiers | X

Chris Murphy (D-CT) revealed after attending a classified military briefing that U.S. officials warned lawmakers to expect additional American casualties from Iranian drone attacks targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Quoting what he was told behind closed doors, Murphy said: “They told us in that room that there are going to be more Americans that are going to die, that they are not going to be able to stop.”

His remarks underscore growing concern in Washington over the effectiveness of U.S. air defense systems against low-cost, high-volume Iranian drone swarms.

First Combat Deaths in Iran Conflict Confirmed

The Pentagon has identified four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers as the first American combat fatalities in the current Iran conflict. The troops were killed Sunday in a drone strike, marking a deadly escalation in hostilities.

Defense officials acknowledged that while the U.S. possesses advanced missile defense systems, defending against waves of inexpensive drones launched in coordinated swarms presents serious operational challenges.

The incident has amplified fears that American personnel stationed across the Middle East remain vulnerable despite technological superiority.

Escalation Under Trump Administration

The rising casualties come amid expanded U.S. strikes on Iran initiated under President Donald Trump. The administration has defended the offensive campaign as necessary to neutralize Iran’s military capabilities, including its missile and drone infrastructure.

Officials argue that the preemptive approach is aimed at preventing Tehran from gaining nuclear weapons and deterring further aggression against U.S. interests and allies.

Rubio Defends Strikes: ‘Now Is the Time’

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly justified the joint U.S.-Israel action against Iran, describing the Iranian leadership as dangerous extremists seeking nuclear weapons.

Rubio said Iran had ambitions to develop nuclear capabilities behind a shield of missiles, drones, and terrorism, warning that delaying action would have made the threat far worse.

“The world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” he said, adding that this is the “weakest they’ve ever been.”

Trump: ‘They Would Have Used a Nuclear Weapon’

President Trump echoed similar sentiments, calling Iran’s leadership “crazy people” and asserting that they would have used a nuclear weapon if given the opportunity.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump argued that failing to act would have risked a broader nuclear war. He maintained that the current military campaign was necessary to dismantle Iran’s missile, naval, and drone capabilities before they expanded further.