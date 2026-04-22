'Morality Greater Than Position': Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung Resigns Amid Probe

Nepal’s Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigned from his post on Wednesday, citing moral responsibility and the need for a fair investigation into allegations linked to him. Gurung made the announcement through a detailed Facebook post, stating that his decision was aimed at ensuring transparency and maintaining public trust.

“To ensure an impartial investigation into matters related to me and to avoid any conflict of interest while in office or any impact on the process, I have resigned from the post of Home Minister, effective from today,” he wrote.

‘Morality Greater Than Position’

In his message, Gurung emphasised that public trust outweighs political power. “There is morality greater than position, and no power greater than public belief,” he said, adding that he had taken seriously the concerns raised by citizens regarding his investments, including shares.

He also referred to the growing demand particularly among younger citizens for transparency and accountability in governance. According to Gurung, leadership must remain clean and responsible, especially in a system built on sacrifice.

Controversy And Allegations

The resignation comes amid controversy over Gurung’s alleged business links with Deepak Bhatta, who is currently under investigation for money laundering offences. The developments had triggered public scrutiny and raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Appeal To Citizens

Taking “moral responsibility,” Gurung urged citizens, media professionals, and the youth to commit to truth, honesty, and integrity. He called for collective efforts to bring meaningful change, stressing that accountability must extend beyond politics.

Gurung concluded his message by reaffirming his commitment to Nepal, its security forces, and the aspirations of its youth, even as he steps aside from office.