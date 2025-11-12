Months After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Months After Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides (Screengrab) | X/ Weather Monitor

Beijing: A newly constructed Hongqi bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province partially collapsed on Tuesday, November 11, just months after its opening. The incident took place due to landslides in the region, local media reported, quoting officials.

The bridge, constructed in Maerkang, is a 758-metre-long span on a national highway. It is constructed to improve travel between Sichuan and Tibet, reported Reuters. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

Video of The Incident:

The Hongqi Bridge in Shuangjiangkou, Sichuan Province, China, partially collapsed today. Authorities believe that cracks in the nearby mountainside — likely caused by water accumulation from a nearby reservoir — played a major role in the incident. pic.twitter.com/v1bdbj5KLJ — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 11, 2025

In the video, a large plume of dust is rising from the site of the collapse. The bridge was constructed earlier this year by the contractor, Sichuan Road & Bridge Group. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported due to the collapse.

The structure was reportedly shut down by authorities on Monday after cracks were reported on slopes and roads. On Tuesday afternoon, the situation deteriorated and a series of landslides struck the region.

In September this year, Chin opened he Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. It is world's highest bridge with 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the gorge in Guizhou province. Stretching a total of 2,900 meters with a main span of 1,420 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now the largest-span bridge ever built in a mountainous area.