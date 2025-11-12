 Months After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides; Dramatic Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMonths After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Months After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A newly constructed Hongqi bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province partially collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge was opened earlier this month. The bridge, constructed in Maerkang, is a 758-metre-long span on a national highway. In a viral video, a large plume of dust is rising from the site of the collapse.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Months After Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To Landslides (Screengrab) | X/ Weather Monitor

Beijing: A newly constructed Hongqi bridge in China’s southwestern Sichuan province partially collapsed on Tuesday, November 11, just months after its opening. The incident took place due to landslides in the region, local media reported, quoting officials.

The bridge, constructed in Maerkang, is a 758-metre-long span on a national highway. It is constructed to improve travel between Sichuan and Tibet, reported Reuters. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

Video of The Incident:

In the video, a large plume of dust is rising from the site of the collapse. The bridge was constructed earlier this year by the contractor, Sichuan Road & Bridge Group. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported due to the collapse.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'
Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI Video Scandal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI Video Scandal

The structure was reportedly shut down by authorities on Monday after cracks were reported on slopes and roads. On Tuesday afternoon, the situation deteriorated and a series of landslides struck the region.

In September this year, Chin opened he Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. It is world's highest bridge with 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the gorge in Guizhou province. Stretching a total of 2,900 meters with a main span of 1,420 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now the largest-span bridge ever built in a mountainous area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Months After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To...

Months After Its Opening, Newly-Constructed Bridge Collapses In China's Sichuan Province Due To...

'Despite The Delhi Blast, PM Modi Considered It Important To Be Present Here,' Says Indian...

'Despite The Delhi Blast, PM Modi Considered It Important To Be Present Here,' Says Indian...

'You Don't Have Certain Talents': US President Donald Trump Justifies Need For H-1B Workers Amid...

'You Don't Have Certain Talents': US President Donald Trump Justifies Need For H-1B Workers Amid...

China Extends Condolences Over Fatal Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station As Global...

China Extends Condolences Over Fatal Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station As Global...

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Disease Symptoms, Cause, Prevention...

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Disease Symptoms, Cause, Prevention...