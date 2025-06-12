 Mob Vandalises Rabindranath Tagore’s Ancestral Home In Bangladesh’s Sirajganj After Parking Fee Row (Video)
On Jun 8, a visitor went to the Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari or Rabindra Memorial Museum, located in Sirajganj district, with his family. There, he got into an altercation with an employee at the entrance over the motorcycle parking fee, bdnews24.com reported.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district. | X @DrSukantaBJP

Dhaka: A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, leading authorities to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Later, the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and physically assaulted. Agitated over the incident, locals held a protest by forming a human chain on Tuesday. Later, a mob attacked and vandalised the auditorium of the Kachhari Bari and beat a director of the institution.

Following the incident, the Department of Archeology constituted a three-member probe committee to investigate the attack, BSS news agency reported.

Md Habibur Rahman, Custodian of the Kacharibari, told journalists that the authority has temporarily suspended the access of the visitors into the Kacharibari due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The entire situation of the Kacharibari is under the surveillance of the department and the committee has been asked to submit its report within the next five working days, he was quoted as saying by BSS.

Situated in Shahzadpur in Rajshahi division, Kachharibari is the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family. Rabindranath Tagore created many of his literary works while living in this mansion.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

