Military transport plane crashes in south Ukraine, casualties reported

An Antonov AN-26 military transport plane, crashed in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region on Friday, authorities said, Reuters reported.

The plane was reportedly carrying out a technical flight operation when the incident took place, there have also been reports of casualties.

According to the region's military administration, the crash took place in Vilniansk district, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

"There are casualties. The circumstances are being clarified. Details later," it added.

The details of the crash were being verified.

this is a developing story

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:53 PM IST