Mike Pompeo, US Defence Secretary to reach India next week for 2+2 dialogue

The next week's US-India's 2+2 dialogue will be focused on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and the ways to overcome those challenges, said US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Speaking during a conversation with Frederick Kempe, President of Atlantic Council on Tuesday (local time), Esper said, "Secretary Michael Pompeo and I will be there next week. It's our second 2+2 with the Indians, the third ever for the United States and India. And it's very important. India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in this century." He further said that the countries in the Indo-Pacific region recognise what China is doing.

The Defence Secretary said that India is the world's largest democracy with a "very capable country, a very talented people" and "they face off every day Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that line of actual control".

"So like so many other countries in that region--and I've spoken with them and also travelled from--like I said, from Mongolia all the way down south to New Zealand and Australia, from as far as Thailand to Palau and the Pacific Island countries. They all recognize what China is doing. In some cases, it's very overt. And in many more cases, it's very opaque what they're doing," he said.