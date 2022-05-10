Migrant workers in Nepal praise Qatar labour reforms

The ITUC-Asia Pacific gathered to conduct a three-day technical mission to Qatar from 9th to 11th March 2022. It will help them understand the labor reforms and their implementation in a better way. The mission consists of trade union experts from Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries. With the full protection of human and labor rights migrant workers in Nepal can feel at ease. It will improve their living conditions and other facilities.

Government of Qatar, ITUC, and Global Union Federations Shape Up The Labor Reforms

The government of Qatar, ITUC, and Global Union Federations is bringing changes to the labor reforms. It will protect the migrant workers from abuse while there is a separate law on the minimum wage. The mission is directly hearing the complaints from migrant workers and working towards a path to solve them.

According to a new heat stress legislation workers are prohibited to work between 10 am and 3.30 pm. The mission welcomes a lot of advances relating to the remuneration and working conditions of migrant workers. Qatar will work for the participation of workers when it comes to social dialogue and mobility along with international cooperation.

Qatari Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh al-Marri said, “In fact, Qatar has been proactive in modernizing legislation and laws on employment, regulating the labour market and developing mechanisms to implement them to ensure the preservation of the rights of employers and workers alike, which has made Qatar achieve qualitative achievements in this field.”

Qatar is recognizing the critical role of migrant workers in the country. This is why the migrant workers in Nepal are praising the Qatar Labor Reforms. These reforms are supported by the strong implementation and ensure workers deter future offenses. The mission is based on a concrete framework and features ideas of the Qatar National Vision 2030. It will go beyond the World Cup at the end of 2022.

Migrant Workers From Nepal Happy With The Labor Migrant Reforms in Qatar

The labor reforms have made the migrant workers from Nepal and other countries happier and satisfied with their jobs. Ballabh, working at a reputable pharmacy, shared his joy and happiness regarding the changes in the labor laws in Qatar.

‘’The wage protection law has helped me to earn a lot more than before. I am now sending more money to my family back in Nepal. The wages have increased significantly and this has allowed us to maintain a better living in Qatar and back home as well’’.

A young and competent Ahupathi working at a reputable company shared his delight over the labor reforms in the country.

‘’The abolishment of exit permits is a sigh of relief for workers like us. I came from Nepal to work as a maintenance assistant in a company in Qatar. I couldn’t go back to Nepal due to the exit restriction set by the government. The exit permits have now made it possible for me to travel to Nepal and meet my family whenever I want to.’’

Bhintuna, working at a catering company, also shared his happiness over the reduced working hours.

‘’The extreme heat in Qatar makes it hard for us to work for longer durations. The new law requires us to work for just 8 hours a day now. I am not able to get enough rest due to the less working hours. I also don’t get sick due to the excessive working hours.’’

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST