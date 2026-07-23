Middle East On Edge: Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile & Drone Strike On Two Saudi Oil Tankers In Red Sea Over Maritime Restrictions | Video | X

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday that it had carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, claiming the vessels had violated the group's recently announced maritime restrictions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a statement aired by the group's Al-Masirah television, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said Houthi forces targeted the tankers, identified as ENCELIA and LAYLA, using "ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones."

Sarea said the vessels were targeted for violating the embargo imposed by the group's armed forces on ships calling at Saudi ports. He claimed the strikes caused fires to engulf both tankers and had "successfully achieved their objectives."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statement did not specify the location of the incident or provide evidence of the alleged damage, and it did not say whether there were any casualties, reports Xinhua news agency.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a warning report posted on social media platform X, UKMTO said the vessel's master reported being struck by an "unknown projectile," causing a fire on board that the crew was attempting to extinguish.

The Houthi claim came two days after the group announced expanded maritime restrictions targeting vessels trading with Saudi ports, warning that ships violating the measure could become "subject to targeting."

The group said the measure was a response to the continued closure of Sanaa International Airport, accusing Saudi Arabia of backing restrictions on air traffic to Houthi-controlled areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Houthis have previously used missiles, drones, and naval weapons against vessels they accused of being linked to Israel and the United States during the Gaza war, forcing shipping companies to divert vessels away from the Red Sea, a vital corridor for international trade and energy shipments.

The latest development could further heighten risks to commercial navigation in the region, amid US-Iran conflict over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. The latest development has fueled concerns that the de-escalation since a 2022 UN truce could unravel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)