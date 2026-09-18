Michigan F-16 Fighter Jet Crash: Texas Air National Guard Pilot Injured After Ejecting Safely During Training Mission | X

Michigan: An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Texas Air National Guard crashed in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County on Thursday during a routine training sortie.

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According to CBS News, the pilot, who safely ejected from the jet, sustained injuries and was later reported to be in stable condition.

The aircraft, operated by the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard, was conducting a training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Centre in Alpena when the incident occurred.

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The Texas Military Department confirmed that the F-16 Fighting Falcon was involved in an incident during the afternoon, though it did not immediately provide details about what caused the crash.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was taken for medical treatment. A spokesperson for the 149th Fighter Wing said the pilot was in stable condition.

Michigan State Police, assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, said there were no reports of additional injuries.

According to the Hill, Michigan State Police also ordered people within a mile of the crash site to evacuate due to a hazardous chemical spill associated with the aircraft. Residents had previously been instructed to shelter in place and close their windows and doors.

The fighter jet crashed near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road. Authorities closed roads around the site and urged residents and motorists to avoid the area while emergency crews responded.

The Hill reported that air traffic control audio suggested a possible bird strike occurred shortly before the F-16 went down. However, military officials have not confirmed that the aircraft struck a bird.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the crash.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)