Michelin-Star chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut screened at UN

United Nations: Michelin-Star chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut ‘The Last Color', starring National Award-winning actress Neena Gupta, was screened at the United Nations headquarters here, with the aim to highlight the message of women empowerment, equality and dignity for all.

The UN screening on Friday was organized by the Society For Promotion of Indian Culture and Experience (Spice-Indian Club) under the United Nations Staff Recreation Council (UNSRC) that aims to promote India's artistic and cultural heritage within the world body's headquarters.

Gupta, who recently won several awards for her performance in the movie ‘Badhaai Ho', flew in especially for the screening, which was attended by Under Secretary General for Operational Support Atul Khare, chef Khanna, UN staff and personnel and members of the Indian-American community.

Set in the ancient Indian city of Varanasi, The Last Color is the story of 70-year-old widow Noor, played by Gupta, and her special bond with 9-year old Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), a homeless girl who aspires to go to school and makes ends meet by performing stunts as a tight-rope walker and selling flowers.

-Yoshita Singh