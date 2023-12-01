'Mermaid' Narrowly Escapes Drowning During Underwater Performance In South Africa Mall (Video)

In a harrowing incident at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, a performer dressed in a mermaid constume, narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when her tail was entangled in the aquatic tank during a live performance.

The incident occurred at the Cresta Aquarium, where Gabriela Green-Thompson was entertaining the public with her underwater performance. However, the routine took a perilous turn when her mermaid tail got caught in the coral, posing a serious threat to her life.

Gabriela found herself unable to free her trapped tail. In a quick decision to ensure her survival, she made the courageous choice to remove her mermaid tail and swim to the top of the tank.

In her account of the incident, Gabriela told a local news outlet, "As you can see, my tail got caught in the coral, and due to the air releasing out of my lungs, I could not retrieve it. And therefore, I did a quick release."

This near-tragedy highlights the importance of professional mermaids being trained to swiftly exit their tails in case of emergencies. Gabriela, sharing her experience, emphasised the necessity of prioritising safe swimming practices, especially during the festive season.

"Remember, water has its dangers. Every professional mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency. It’s unfortunate that it spoiled the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity. Safe swimming this festive season, everyone," she urged.