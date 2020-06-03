Meet Rahul Dubey - the Washington-based man who is winning hearts on Twitter for sheltering American protesters

An Indian-origin man named Rahul Dubey who provided shelter to about 80 protesters who were marching away from the White House over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Rahul opened his doors for the protesters and saved them from arrest. After this story went viral netizens have found their new hero and they are applauding him for his heartwarming gesture.

Incidences of protests, riots, and looting took over the streets across the USA after an African-American man named George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. To maintain the law and order National guards and the entire police force has been deployed. A curfew has been imposed in various parts of the country.

A group of protesters was marching away from White House and they feared the arrest for violating 7 PM curfew. Those protesters were taken in by Dubey to take shelter inside his house.

The story went viral after one of the protesters uploaded a video showing how he helped them and now the news have caught the attention of Indians and many netizens are praising their new hero Rahul Dubey.