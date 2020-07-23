Meet Joachim Bergstrom, the Swedish ambassador to North Korea, whose love for yoga will make Baba Ramdev smile

When we think of North Korea, the first thing we think of is its supreme leader Kim Jong Un and the way he rules the nation. Barring the local news that is run by the government, we don’t see or hear much coming out of the state, which has the worst Press Freedom Index in the World, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Yet, in the midst of it, one man seems to be looking at the positive side of things. Joachim Bergstrom, the Swedish ambassador to the country, has been sharing images on his Twitter profile where he is seen doing yoga in the middle of the streets.