'May This Celebration Bring Good Health & Prosperity' UAE President Extends Diwali Wishes To People Worldwide | X

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to people celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UAE and around the world, wishing them good health, happiness and prosperity in the year ahead.

In a post on X, the UAE President conveyed his best wishes to those celebrating the festival and expressed hope that the occasion and the coming year would bring well-being, happiness and prosperity to individuals and their families.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families," he said.

United Nations Extends Diwali Greetings

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) also extended Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival's message of hope, knowledge and prosperity.

In a post on X, the UN said, "During #Diwali — the festival of lights celebrated in India and by followers of many faiths around the world — clay lamps are lit as symbols of hope, the pursuit of knowledge and prosperity. We wish a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating."

The greetings come as Diwali celebrations are being held across several countries, with international leaders, diplomatic missions and communities joining festivities to mark the occasion.

Indian Communities Celebrate Diwali Abroad

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated Diwali with members of the Tamil community at an event organised by the Tamil Sangamam, the oldest Tamil community organisation in China. Consul General Pratik Mathur attended the celebrations as the chief guest and highlighted India's civilisational philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", meaning the world is one family.

In Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joined Diwali celebrations organised jointly by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy in Caracas, extending greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green also celebrated his final Diwali in the country with members of the Australian High Commission, describing the occasion as a memorable gathering filled with warmth, festive cheer and dancing.

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Diplomatic Missions Join Festive Celebrations

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also recognised Diwali as an important part of the country's multicultural identity.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya-decorating workshop, while the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) extended greetings to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region.

Diwali, widely celebrated as the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival is marked by the lighting of traditional lamps, prayers, family gatherings and the exchange of greetings and sweets.

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