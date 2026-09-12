'Maximum Restraint': BRICS New Delhi Declaration Warns Against Middle East Escalation; Backs Two-State Framework In Gaza

BRICS leaders during the Delhi Summit 2026 | X handle @narendramodi

In the New Delhi Declaration of BRICS 2026, substantial diplomatic space has been dedicated to the deteriorating security environment in the Middle East, or West Asia, warning against actions that threaten to plunge the wider region into unrestricted conflict.

The document reflects a shared consensus among member states on the urgent need for strategic restraint, emphasising that military actions targeting sovereign territories undermine global stability. The declaration explicitly notes:

"We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation."

Beyond general calls for calm, the text frames regional security through the lens of international law, demanding that all military conduct strictly respect state sovereignty. The declaration stresses that non-combatants and critical networks must be shielded from hostility, asserting:

"Furthermore, we urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States."

Palestinian statehood mandate

A major cornerstone of the declaration’s regional coverage is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The text takes a firm stance against unilateral measures, demilitarising humanitarian delivery while rejecting demographic or territorial alterations to the Gaza Strip. The leaders express grave concern over the disruption of basic human needs, stating:

"We reiterate our grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza... and condemn all their violations, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare, attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure... as well as the unlawful obstruction of humanitarian access."

The declaration explicitly counters any proposals that would alter the geopolitical or demographic reality of Palestine, calling for "halting any policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza Strip" and rejecting arrangements that "legitimize or prolong occupation." Crucially, it reasserts support for a sovereign, independent state as the only viable path to enduring peace:

"We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return... within the internationally recognized 1967 borders, which included the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Furthermore, the declaration highlights institutional continuity by backing Palestine's full admission to the United Nations and offering unyielding support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), calling on all parties to respect its mandate.

Safeguarding nuclear installations

Reflecting heightened concerns over attacks targeting energy and nuclear facilities, the document outlines strict boundaries regarding critical installations.

It addresses the systemic risks posed by targeting peaceful atomic infrastructure, linking such acts directly to violations of international atomic safety standards. The declaration highlights:

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA."

By stressing that nuclear safeguards and security "must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the declaration establishes a clear norm against turning energy infrastructure into military targets during regional confrontations.

Sovereignty and reconstruction in Lebanon and Syria

The declaration extends its analytical focus to adjacent battlegrounds in the Levant, specifically addressing the situations in Lebanon and Syria.

On Lebanon, the document welcomes recent cessation-of-hostilities agreements while insisting on complete territorial integrity and the protection of international peacekeepers. The text reads:

"We welcome the ceasefire in Lebanon and call on all parties to strictly adhere to its terms and to fully implement UNSC Resolution 1701. We condemn the continued violations of the ceasefire and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon."

It further demands that Israeli forces withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories while strongly condemning recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL):

"We highlight the vital role played by United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)... We condemn all attacks against UNIFIL installations and personnel and emphasize that such attacks are a violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006)."

Regarding Syria, the leaders reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity and political independence. The document calls for an inclusive, UN-facilitated political process under UNSC Resolution 2254, while highlighting the need for international aid in post-conflict reconstruction. It states:

"We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and call on all parties to ensure a peaceful and inclusive political transition... We further reaffirm the necessity of the withdrawal of occupying forces from Syria."

Global economic flows, regional WMD-free zones

Finally, the declaration links Middle Eastern stability directly to global macroeconomic resilience and non-proliferation objectives.

Recognising that hostilities in West Asia threaten vital maritime trade routes, energy corridors and commercial supply chains, the document highlights:

"We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law."

To address long-term regional security architecture, the text calls for concrete steps toward non-proliferation.

It explicitly references the Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East convened under UN General Assembly Decision 73/546, stating:

"We acknowledge the paramount importance of the efforts aiming at accelerating the implementation of the resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East... We call on all invited parties to participate in this conference in good faith and engage with this effort constructively."