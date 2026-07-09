Massive Fire At China Shoe Factory Claims 28 Lives; Xi Jinping Orders Probe

At least 28 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in eastern China's Fujian province on Thursday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation and an official investigation into the cause of the blaze.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the fire erupted at around 12:04 pm local time at a multi-storey shoe factory in Jinjiang city. Dramatic CCTV footage showed flames rapidly engulfing the building as thick black smoke billowed into the sky. Several people were reportedly seen stranded on the rooftop while waiting to be rescued.

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Rescue operation underway

Firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, with 183 rescue workers and 35 emergency vehicles deployed to contain the blaze. Although the fire was largely brought under control by the afternoon, rescue teams were unable to access certain parts of the building due to the intense flames, raising concerns that more victims could be trapped inside.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire originated on the ground floor, where shoe-making materials and adhesive substances were stored. Authorities believe the presence of highly flammable materials caused the flames to spread rapidly throughout the factory.

Xi orders probe

Chinese President Xi Jinping directed authorities to make every effort to rescue those trapped, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and determine the exact cause of the fire at the earliest. He also called for strict action against those found responsible and instructed officials to provide full support to the families of the victims while leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operation.