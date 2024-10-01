 Marine Le Pen Under Fire In EU Funds Misuse Trial
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMarine Le Pen Under Fire In EU Funds Misuse Trial

Marine Le Pen Under Fire In EU Funds Misuse Trial

She, along with the other deputies are suspected of having embezzled funds from the European Parliament to pay employees of their political party; a case of suspicions of fictitious employment aimed at diverting money from the European Parliament to the party's benefit.

Roshan BourgetUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Marine Le Pen | File Pic

Paris: The trial of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right opposition party, Rassemblement National or the National Rally, and 24 other people opened before the Paris Criminal Court on Monday, 30 September. This trial, which will last almost two months, until 27 November is critical and of extreme political importance for Le Pen. 

She, along with the other deputies are suspected of having embezzled funds from the European Parliament to pay employees of their political party; a case of suspicions of fictitious employment aimed at diverting money from the European Parliament to the party's benefit.

Read Also
France: Justice Minister Didier Migaud Pushes For Sexual Consent Law Amid Mazan Rape Trial
article-image

About The Case

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and former MEPs of the National Rally, then called the National Front, are accused of having set up a system in order to share parliamentary assistants. It is alleged that these assistants were employed by the National Front for missions unrelated to the European Parliament in Strasbourg between 2004 and 2016, first under the direction of Jean-Marie Le Pen who was the leader of the far-right party till 2011 and then under his daughter, Marine Le Pen. The father-daughter duo firmly refutes these accusations saying that no personal enrichment took place. 

FPJ Shorts
Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'
Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Govinda's Bullet Injury: 'Our Love & Prayers Are With Him'
Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati; Accused On The Run
Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati; Accused On The Run
Picture Of 9mm Bullet That Hit Govinda's Knee Bone Surfaces; Actor To Be Under Observation For 48 Hours, Says Doctor
Picture Of 9mm Bullet That Hit Govinda's Knee Bone Surfaces; Actor To Be Under Observation For 48 Hours, Says Doctor
Thailand: School Bus With 44 Students Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 25 Feared Dead; Tragic Video Surfaces
Thailand: School Bus With 44 Students Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 25 Feared Dead; Tragic Video Surfaces

The lawyer of the European Parliament, Patrick Maisonneuve, however maintains that according to him the organisation of this embezzlement is undeniable. According to the prosecution, this was a centralised system, conceptualised and managed at the highest level of the party. Among the former parliamentary assistants, the long-time bodyguard of Jean-Marie Le Pen, then of Marine Le Pen has also been implicated. Le Pen will have to justify his employment as well as those of the others to avoid being convicted. 

Read Also
France: Home Minister Bruno Retailleau Seeks To End State Medical Aid For Illegal Immigrants,...
article-image

Statement Given By Marine Le Pen

“We have not broken any rules. We have a lot of arguments that can be enumerated in order to defend what seems to me to be the parliamentary freedom that is at stake in this affair,” said Le Pen before the trial began.

The leader of the National Rally has already made it known that she intends to attend the hearings as often as possible, clearly anxious to be able to defend herself.

However, if she is indeed convicted, she will face heavy punishments; ten years in prison and a fine of up to one million euros. In addition, the sentence carries the penalty of ineligibility, that is a ten-year ban from election, that would crush all her chances to run for President in the 2027 elections. 

Read Also
France: 71-Year-Old Dominique Pelicot & 50 Men Stand Trial For Wife's Rape, Could Face 20 Years In...
article-image

About The Trial

Along with her, nine former MEPs of the Front National will appear in court during this trial. With them, 12 people who were their parliamentary assistants and four party collaborators will also be tried in the hearings scheduled to take place over three half-days per week until 27 November.

As for the National Rally party’s current President Jordan Bardella, he need not appear in court, but his name hangs over the trial. In a book written by an investigative journalist, Tristan Berteloot, Mr Bardella too is accused of having played a role in the "system of embezzlement" of European public funds, by fabricating false evidence.

The court has also ordered the separation of the accused, Jean-Marie Le Pen who is 96 years old, from the case, owing to the condition of his health and his inability to be present or prepare his defense.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her

China Man Lifts Wife, Tries To Flee From Court Dramatically Refusing To Divorce Her

Marine Le Pen Under Fire In EU Funds Misuse Trial

Marine Le Pen Under Fire In EU Funds Misuse Trial

'Hezbollah Is A Political Party & Not A Terrorist Group,' Says Iran's Ambassador To India, Dr Iraj...

'Hezbollah Is A Political Party & Not A Terrorist Group,' Says Iran's Ambassador To India, Dr Iraj...

'X To Limit Visibility Of Bold Font Posts,' Says Elon Musk

'X To Limit Visibility Of Bold Font Posts,' Says Elon Musk

PIA's Airbus A320 Suffers Engine Malfunction; Tyres Burst During Takeoff From Dubai Airport, 172...

PIA's Airbus A320 Suffers Engine Malfunction; Tyres Burst During Takeoff From Dubai Airport, 172...