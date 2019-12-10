Mariana trench: Plastic litter found even in deepest point on Earth

Tokyo: Mariana Trench, the deepest point on planet Earth at 11 km (7 miles) below sea level, is an inhospitable place and almost inaccessible to humanity. But it's not inaccessible to the garbage left by humans. Over three decades, researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) have identified, photographed and recorded some of the waste generated by human activity that has ended in the deepest folds of the Pacific Ocean, Efe news reported.

In Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the Trench at over 10,000 meters deep, these scientists found remnants of plastic bags and a wooden plank. Closer to the surface, but still several kilometres below sea level, they discovered objects such as slippers, a shoe, backpack, several car wheels, toy fire engine and a mannequin's head.