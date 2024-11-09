Video: 'Not All Hindus Are Modi Backers' Justin Trudeau's Again Stokes Controversy; Says 'Many Supporters Of Khalistan In Canada'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau | File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stirred controversy by acknowledging the presence of Khalistani supporters in Canada but clarified that they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole. This statement aligns with India’s longstanding concerns that Canada is providing space for pro-Khalistani elements, a point of contention between the two countries.

Trudeau also pointed out that Canada is home to supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet emphasized that these individuals do not represent the Hindu community in Canada broadly.

Addressing the Indian community during Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill, Trudeau said, "There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. There are supporters of the Modi government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians as a whole."

There are many khalistan supporters but they do not represent sikh community. - Justin Trudeau at Diwali celebrations in Canada. pic.twitter.com/hGtsXfaKuA — HARINDER SINGH DHALIWAL (@MrHarinderSingh) November 8, 2024

These comments from Trudeau come amidst escalating diplomatic tensions following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known Khalistani activist designated as a terrorist by India. Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The incident ignited suspicions and accusations on both sides, especially after Trudeau publicly suggested that Indian agents might have been involved in the assassination. This claim, made in September 2023, marked a critical low point in India-Canada relations.

Strained Diplomatic Ties Between India-Canada

Further straining diplomatic ties, Canada later designated the Indian High Commissioner as a 'person of interest' in its investigation into Nijjar's death, prompting India to respond by recalling its own High Commissioner from Ottawa and expelling six Canadian diplomats. India has consistently dismissed the accusations as unfounded and has repeatedly requested evidence from Canada to support its claims of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing, asserting that none has been provided.

The diplomatic row has brought to light longstanding Indian frustrations over what it sees as Canada’s insufficient efforts to counteract separatist activities on its soil, with India accusing Trudeau of using these issues for political gain. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has voiced concern that Canada’s leniency towards separatist elements, particularly Khalistani groups, undermines bilateral relations and encourages anti-India sentiment within the Sikh diaspora.