Man tries to rob his own son at knifepoint outside ATM in Scotland, says 'I'm sorry, I'm desperate'

Man tries to rob his own son at knifepoint in Scotland |

In a bizarre incident in Glasgow, Scotland, a man attempted to rob his own son at knifepoint without realizing it was his own flesh and blood. The incident took place last year in November when a 17-year-old boy withdrew £10 from an ATM near his house. After collecting the cash, he saw a hooded man in dark clothing with a snood over his face lurking nearby. The man pinned him against the wall and demanded the money with a large kitchen knife pressed against his face.

What followed was a shocking revelation. The boy recognized the attacker's voice as his own father's and was left stunned. He asked him, "Are you serious? Do you know who this is?" The attacker replied that he didn't care and demanded the money. The boy then pulled down the snood and asked, "What are you doing?" to which his father responded, "I'm sorry, I'm desperate."

The son quickly fled the scene and reported the incident to his family members and the police. The 45-year-old father was subsequently arrested and later confessed to his crime. He admitted a charge of attempting to rob his son and said, "I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it."

The court was stunned by the events and the father's lack of awareness of his own son. The man was sentenced to 26 months in jail by Sheriff Andrew Cubie. The prosecutor in the case, Carrie Stevens, described the incident in detail, saying, "As he put his card in his pocket and took the cash from the machine, he turned left and felt something against the left side of his face. He was pinned up against the wall by the neck. The boy felt a large kitchen knife pressed against his face."