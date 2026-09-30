Man Dragged To Death By New York Subway Train After Bag Gets Caught In Door | Representational image

A 57-year-old man was dragged to death by a New York City subway train after the bag he was carrying became caught in the train doors during Monday evening's rush hour. The victim, identified as Yaw Boahene, was exiting a northbound A train at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant area at around 5:50 pm when his blue plastic shopping bag became stuck as the doors closed.

Details Of The Accident

Boahene, who used a cane, was still holding the bag when the train began leaving the station. According to police and sources cited by the New York Post, he desperately banged on the train doors with his cane as it started moving. A source familiar with the incident said the plastic bag may have been too thin for the train's door sensors to detect an obstruction.

As the train moved away from the platform, Boahene was pulled along with it. He struck a wall near the end of the platform before falling onto the tracks. Police, however, said in a statement that he was pulled onto the tracks and run over by the departing train.

Officers responding to the incident found Boahene "unconscious and unresponsive" on the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death. The police investigation into the incident remains underway.

Train Crew Removed From Service

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which operates New York City's subway system, said the train operator and conductor had been removed from service, as is routine while an investigation is conducted.

The MTA said the train involved was one of the newest models in its fleet. It was inspected following the incident and had also undergone an inspection in July, with no mechanical problems found.

Similar Incident Occurred In 2022

Such incidents have occurred previously on New York's subway system. In 2022, a 20-year-old commuter died after his backpack or a piece of clothing, became caught in the doors while he was attempting to board a train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan.