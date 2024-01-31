Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem Brutally Stabbed By Miscreants On Street In Male | Twitter

Maldives: The Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in broad daylight by a few unidentified miscreants on Wednesday. The Prosecutor General was attacked by the miscreants on a street in Male City, as per reports in local media.

He was appointed by MDP Government

The Prosecutor General was appointed by the previous Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) Government. MDP is now in the opposition. There are reports that the Prosecutor General was attacked as the gangs are targeting several leaders and Parliamentarians in Maldives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He was attacked by hammer and sharp-edged objects

The incident reportedly unfolded when Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem was on his way to his office, when a few unidentified miscreants attacked him with hammer and sharp-edged objects in the streets of Capital City of Male.

His condition is stable

There are also reports that the Prosecutor sustained injury in his left arm in the attack and has been taken to ADK Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. There are reports that the condition of the Prosecutor is stable and he is out of danger.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has condemned the attack

Former Persident of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has condemned the attack on the Prosecutor General and has also wished for the speedy recovery of Hussain Shameem.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to his official social media account he said, "I condemn the violent assault on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem this morning. I wish PG Shameem a speedy recovery. Politically motivated acts of violence have no place in a democratic society and I call on the government to be swift in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

An ugly brawl broke out in the Maldivian Parliament

The attack came days after an ugly brawl broke out in the Maldivian Parliament. The video of the brawl went viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the Parliamentarians are brutally beating each other inside the Parliament. The ugly fight disrupted the special session of the Parliament which was convened to seek the approval of the cabinet ministers which were nominated President Mohamed Muizzu.

Members of Parlaiment seen exchanging blows to each other

The viral videos showed that the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) MP Isa was fighting with the Peoples’ National Congress (PNC) MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem, and they were seen exchanging blows inside the Parliament during the special session. There are also reports that one of the Members of Parliament suffered serious injuries during the fight and had to be taken to a hospital in ambulance.